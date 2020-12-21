Oakdale police search for man believed to be involved in stabbing attack

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police say they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that critically injured one person.

He was identified as 21-year-old Issac Rodriguez. According to police, they are still searching for another person they believe was involved: 18-year-old Eugenio Olivares.

Police say they received reports of a shooting and people with knives around 1 a.m. on Third Avenue near H Street.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They later arrested Rodriguez on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say another warrant was issued for Olivares and that officers are still searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.