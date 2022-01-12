Oakdale Police: Woman shot jumping out window to escape armed boyfriend

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police said a man shot and killed himself Wednesday after shooting his girlfriend as she jumped out a window to escape him.

The police department said officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue, near West B Street, around 1 a.m.

A woman at the house had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said officers applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding before the woman was taken to the hospital.

Oakdale police could not say what condition the unidentified woman was in by late Wednesday morning.

Officers said they learned the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend when he pulled out a gun. She tried to escape by jumping out a window, but her boyfriend fired at her, hitting her in the legs and pelvis.

The woman was able to run to a neighbor’s house, where she got help.

According to Oakdale police, officers went to the boyfriend’s house on nearby West A Street, between Laurel and California avenues. They set up a perimeter and called in the SWAT team as surrounding streets were blocked off and a nearby elementary school went into lockdown.

At one point, after the man still had not surrendered, police said they flew a drone into the house. It revealed the man had shot and killed himself.

His identity has not been reported.

Oakdale police are still investigating the shooting.