Oakdale superintendent: Maskless students won’t be allowed in classrooms after violence, threats

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several high school students and parents in Oakdale planned a demonstration Monday against the statewide mask mandate.

Now, the school district is getting involved, saying students who show up without a mask will not be allowed in the classroom.

Last week, Oakdale students and parents held anti-mask mandate protests at a few schools throughout the city.

Oakdale Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dave Kline said at first, the district allowed students, including those at Oakdale High School, to protest on campus in the gym.

The Oakdale Police Department said on social media that those demonstrations were relatively small and peaceful.

But in a letter released to families, Kline argued otherwise, saying there has been violence, threats and bullying.

“The protests this week have resulted in a marked increase in disrespectful, unruly behavior and in an increase in aggressive and violent threats toward students, staff, and board members,” Kline wrote in part.

Kline said a father threatened staff members and the district is working with the police in response.

According to Kline, students have also been bullied by their classmates for wearing masks.

“Students who refuse to mask will not be allowed in classrooms and will be referred up to the office,” the superintendent continued. “Starting this week, at both the junior high and the high school, no alternative settings will be provided and no work will be given to those who continue to protest.”

Students who are protesting the mandate agreed that one or two parents got out of hand. Everybody else, they said, was respectful and they believe this is a distraction from their overall message.

“This is a way for us to positively speak our right and I feel like people are turning that in a different way and being like, oh, we’re protesting, it’s disrespectful,” said Celeste Curry, a 12th grade student at Oakdale High School. “But that is not what we want. We need to keep it peaceful and we need to grow and we need to get more students to do it, and we just need to be the example that all of us need.”

“If you want to wear your mask, then wear your mask,” said parent Julie Wheeler. “We just want the right to choose whether we put ours on or not.”

Curry and some fellow students who are not allowed on campus for not wearing masks will head to the district office Monday to do work there.