Oakland man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif.( KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left an Oakland man dead in Tracy.

Police said the crash happened Sunday at 12:55 a.m. near West 11th Street and South Lammers Road.

The 29-year-old man died at the scene, police said. The people in the other two cars were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joel Petty at 209-831-6505.