SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police.

Police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they received a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers discovered the girl and attempted to save her life.

Sacramento police said she died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 16-year-old Marcella Garcia, from Oakland.

Sacramento police said its Homicide Unit is classifying the case as a “death investigation” and have not identified was led up to the girl’s death. Police did not identify a suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.