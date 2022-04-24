OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found.

15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen near 7407 Elsie Avenue, Sacramento at a Motel 6 on Tuesday March 22.

Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking.

After talking to local police, posting fliers, and taking to social media, Bryant was found Saturday.

According to Empower, a community organization that aided in the search for Bryant, announced that she was found on its Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone that helped look for Alicia. The call of action went out and many many of you responded. That’s the community,” the post reads.