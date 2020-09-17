Oblivion Comics and Coffee closes permanently due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The dream made reality of creating something unique for downtown Sacramento has come to an end for two college buddies.

“This is probably one of the most difficult experiences that we’ve gone through,” said Oblivion Comics and Coffee co-owner Laura Benson. “You know, the store was our dream.”

Tucked away between J and K streets, Oblivion was a place for coffee and comic lovers. But with a little imagination, it was more than that.

“It’s a pocket dimension where heroes and villains of the magic universe can coincide and they’re free from conflict,” said co-owner Neil Estaris. “A meeting place, a neutral ground.”

Benson and Estaris entered the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s Calling All Dreamers contest in 2016. They describe it like Shark Tank, where they presented their business plan and won.

The doors to that “pocket dimension” opened the following year and they enjoyed three years of prosperity.

They say it became a haven for the community.

“We love them very much,” Benson told FOX40. “We really appreciate them.”

But like many businesses here and across the country, they had to close their doors during the pandemic and it ultimately caused the shop’s demise.

“We’re thankful for the experience and for being able to revive this for the amount of time that we could,” Benson said.

“Not going to say this is the end for Oblivion. But for right now, it’s the right decision to go our separate ways,” Estaris said. “To our customers and our loyal regulars, we just want to sat that we’re really, really happy to have been able to serve you guys and just see you guys on a daily basis.”

Merchandise at Oblivion Comics and Coffee will be on sale Wednesday through Sunday until Sept. 27.