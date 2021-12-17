Off-duty Stockton officer reportedly hit, injured by San Joaquin County deputy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies struck a pedestrian in Stockton Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near El Dorado and Washington streets around 4:30 p.m.

The pedestrian who was hit was identified as an off-duty Stockton police officer. The sheriff’s office reports the off-duty officer had injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said. Stockton police later released a statement after the officer was treated.

Our officer has been treated and released from the hospital. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us this evening to wish our officer a speedy recovery. Stockton police

The sheriff’s office said it was a “slow-speed collision” but did not specify at what speed the deputy was going.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.