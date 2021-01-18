Officer, resident injured when patrol vehicle hits Stockton home during chase

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An officer and a resident were injured when a Stockton police vehicle hit a home Monday during a chase.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation before it took off, leading to a short chase, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police say they recognized the driver, who was on post-release community supervision for gun charges.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of East Miner Avenue and North Pilgrim Street, according to police.

Nearby, a police vehicle crashed into a multi-family home.

An officer and someone in the home both sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized, according to police.

Stockton police say the driver who started the chase was taken into custody. He has not been identified.

At the time of the chase, police say the suspect had a firearm.