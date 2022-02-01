Officer Tyler Lenehan: Community to pay final respects at memorial service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members will have a chance to say their final goodbyes Tuesday to an officer in Elk Grove who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan was riding a motorcycle to work when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver.

For more than a week, people have united and honored Officer Lenehan in different ways.

Tuesday morning, members of the Elk Grove community will be able to pay their final respects at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

Before becoming an officer, Lenehan was a member of the Air Force for five years.

He started his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department in 2012. Lenehan worked for the Galt Police Department for two years before joining the Elk Grove police in 2016.

In a statement, his family says he was a beloved father, son and husband who was devoted to his job and charity.

The service will start at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public. People who are coming out to attend are asked to not come earlier than 9 a.m.

Community members will also be able to say goodbye during a procession, which will carry Officer Lenehan from the church to Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue. People are urged to stick to the sidewalks if they wish to pay their respects during the procession.

Elk Grove police confirmed the procession route on Twitter Monday morning:

Stanford Ranch to southbound Highway 65.

Southbound Highway 65 to eastbound Interstate 80.

Eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Sierra College.

Southbound Sierra College to eastbound Douglas Boulevard.

Eastbound Douglas Boulevard to southbound Auburn Folsom Road.

Southbound Auburn Folsom Road to eastbound Folsom Lake Crossing.

Eastbound Folsom Lake Crossing to northbound Green Valley Road.

Police are urging the public to also anticipate delays, as traffic is expected to be impacted.