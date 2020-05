STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they arrested three suspects on weapon charges Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, police pulled over a green Honda on Country Club Boulevard near Fraser Avenue for a traffic violation around 1:52 p.m. Officials say police then searched the Honda and found an illegal firearm.

Officers say they arrested 32-year-old Mario Cazarez, 45-year-old Tonya White and 29-year-old Jonathan Ayala.