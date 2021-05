SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say they arrested someone suspected of stabbing and killing a man Friday morning.

The stabbing happened at a home on Cantalier Street near Arden Way around 10:42 a.m., according to police. The victim had at least one stab wound and died at the scene.

Officers say there was someone else at the home who they arrested as a suspect.

Police are still investigating and are not yet sure why the stabbing occurred.