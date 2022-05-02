SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are trying to identify three people who are accused of vandalizing a Bass Pro Shops in Manteca.

Manteca police said officers were dispatched to the store on Friday before 10 p.m. in response to an alarm.

When officers arrived, police said they searched the building, but no one was located inside. Police said officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to pull stills from the video. SThe stills, which were posted to the police department’s Facebook page show three people walking around the store.

The three vandals discharged a fire extinguisher into one of the store’s fish tanks, according to police.

For anyone with information regarding their identities, police ask to call the department’s dispatch number at 209-456-8101.