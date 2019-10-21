LIVE BLOG: Sacramento is officially a Major League Soccer city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber officially awarded the city of Sacramento and the ownership group of the Republic FC the league's 29th franchise which will begin play in 2022.

An event was held Monday morning at The Bank in downtown Sacramento attended by Garber, lead investor Ron Burkle, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Governor Gavin Newsom and Republic FC investors Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle.

"Now the real work begins," Steinberg said.

Over the next three years, the city of Sacramento will be building a 20,000-seat soccer stadium at the Railyards, securing corporate investors, and building a roster ready to compete at the MLS level.

"You know, these are the happy days because it's all about hope," Garber said. "You haven't lost a game yet, there's been no challenges, but going out and getting that stadium done and getting it done right."

Steinberg says the new stadium has already gone through all the planning and entitlement processes.

