Officials: 2 Solano County residents isolated with coronavirus

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Solano County residents who were being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base have been isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to public health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday a former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been evacuated and flown back from Japan to the airbase in Fairfield tested positive for the virus.

County officials say the other evacuee’s test results were confirmed by Japanese officials and are pending CDC confirmation.

Both Solano County residents will be isolated at home and monitored until they are cleared of the virus, according to health officials.

Another Solano County resident is currently being treated at UC Davis Medical Center after she was transferred to Sacramento from a Vacaville hospital. She was on a ventilator when she arrived at the medical center.

It is unknown how she contracted the virus as health officials say she did not travel internationally or come in contact with anyone who knowingly had the virus. Her case marks the first possible community-spread instance in the U.S.

