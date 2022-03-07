SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Rancho Cordova high school students are facing felony vandalism citations after officials said racist graffiti was found spray-painted on an elementary school building.

On Feb. 15, racist graffiti was found on an exterior wall of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. Officials said the vandals left behind “racial epitaphs, ‘KKK’ and swastikas.”

“It is appalling that anyone would target a school with racist graffiti and subject students, staff and families to messages of hate,” said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar.

“We are saddened and outraged to see events like this occur in places that are meant to be welcoming safe havens for all of our students and staff,” said Sacramento City Unified School Board President Christina Pritchett.

SCUSD officials said they began working with the Rancho Cordova Police Department to investigate the vandalism. Detectives said they uncovered a piece of video surveillance that caught two kids on campus around the same time the graffiti was scrawled on the elementary school building.

Officials said they were able to identify the two juveniles as 14-year-old students from George Washington Carver High School, located just a mile away from Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

The teens were both given felony citations and will have to appear in court.