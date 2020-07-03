Officials arrest man wanted in connection with Amador County girl’s disappearance

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of an Amador County girl has been arrested.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Joshua Anthony Martinez was arrested last month in Los Angeles. He now faces several charges related to sex with a minor.

Before his arrest, Martinez was questioned in the disappearance of 17-year-old Victoria Marquina. Authorities say Marquina was last seen in October and is still missing.

Her mother told authorities she had recently started talking to Martinez at the time of her disappearance.

Before his arrest, Martinez was found in Mexico. Now, authorities are working to figure out if the teenager went across the border with him.