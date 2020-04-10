Officials ask people with second homes in Nevada County to stay away

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For the size of its population, eastern Nevada County is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 70% of the cases in the entire county are in that area, which includes Donner Summit and Truckee.

Area leaders say they are worried that people who may have a second home there have gone there to “stay at home.”

“Please wait until the governor allows non-essential travel and the same applies if you would like to come up to your second home,” said Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Richard Anderson. “If you have a second home here, you are indeed a member of our community. Our hospital, however, is concerned that its facilities will be quickly overwhelmed and unable to serve those individuals currently here who may require hospitalization.”

“We are all in this together but we’re only as good as each individual’s actions,” said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon. “Stay at home, save lives and take care of Nevada County.”