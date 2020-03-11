Officials: Assisted living facility resident first to die from COVID-19 in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health officials have announced the county’s first death related to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Public Information Office says an assisted living facility resident in their 90s died from COVID-19. The resident had an underlying health condition.

Officials did not say how the resident contracted the virus.

“When a nursing home facility has an outbreak, regardless if it is flu, norovirus or COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health immediately begins the investigation process to follow the communicable disease exposure of others, and will monitor or isolate those individuals until they are no longer contagious,” said Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

The living facility will now limit visitor access, stop new admissions, close common areas and ramp up cleaning efforts.

A letter from Carlton Senior Living of Elk Grove and obtained by FOX40 says a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at a local hospital.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, there were 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County. One person has recovered from the virus.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.