Officials believe cars racing down Highway 99 in Modesto caused four-vehicle crash

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto officials believe two cars racing down Highway 99 Sunday caused a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least one person.

Just before 4 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says it responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 99 just north of Crows Landing Road.

Investigators say they believe a gray Infiniti may have been racing a silver BMW sedan north down the highway when the Infiniti’s driver sent a Chevrolet SUV off the road.

The crash caused the Infiniti’s driver, Shaw Conklin, to stop at the scene, according to the CHP. The BMW continued driving north.

CHP officials say the driver of the SUV sustained major injuries. Their identity has not been reported.

Those with information about the crash are asked to call Officers Rafael or Norseen at 209-545-7450.