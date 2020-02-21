Officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in Sacramento County; patient in isolation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Sacramento County, county health officials said Friday.

The adult patient returned from China to the United States on Feb. 2, according to a release from Sacramento County Public Health Services.

“The individual took precautionary measures during travel and has self-quarantined since returning. During the quarantine period, the individual began exhibiting mild symptoms. In consultation with the individual’s primary care provider, Sacramento County Public Health coordinated testing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH),” the news release stated.

Officials said the patient is now showing no symptoms but will remain in isolation until they are cleared.

The public’s risk of exposure is “extremely low,” officials said.

This is the eighth confirmed case of the virus in California and the 34th in the U.S.

Another case was confirmed Wednesday evening in Humboldt County.

