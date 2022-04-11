PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 at Donner Summit closed Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the crash occurred on the eastbound route of I-80, just west of Vista Point.

No other details of the crash were released from the Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is at a complete standstill on eastbound I-80 just west of Cisco Grove due to several spin outs and collisions up ahead. @CaltransDist3 urges drivers to take it slow and avoid the area if possible. Chains are required for most eastbound drivers at Cisco Grove. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/hote5Bq1KA — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) April 11, 2022

The California Highway Patrol said the agency dealt with multiple spin outs and traffic collisions Monday morning. The CHP shared a picture Monday of a red Jeep crashed into a big rig. Traffic collisions from Monday morning resulted in minor injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP said a chain control is still in effect on I-80 over Donner Summit.

Caltrans said all westbound I-80 traffic is being turned into Truckee due to multiple big rig spinouts.

This is a developing story.