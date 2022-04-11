PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 at Donner Summit closed Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. 

Officials said the crash occurred on the eastbound route of I-80, just west of Vista Point. 

No other details of the crash were released from the Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency dealt with multiple spin outs and traffic collisions Monday morning. The CHP shared a picture Monday of a red Jeep crashed into a big rig. Traffic collisions from Monday morning resulted in minor injuries, the CHP said. 

The CHP said a chain control is still in effect on I-80 over Donner Summit.

Caltrans said all westbound I-80 traffic is being turned into Truckee due to multiple big rig spinouts.

This is a developing story. 