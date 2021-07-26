Officials ID 76-year-old man hit, killed by suspected drunken driver on bike path

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A 76-year-old man died Friday after being hit by a suspected drunken driver on a bike path in June, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the American River Bike Trail near Tribute Road around 9 a.m. on June 29.

A bicyclist, now identified as Michael Dodson, was hit by a car on the bike path, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dodson died July 23, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Dodson was contacted by police at the scene.

Armando Moreno-Rodriguez, 25, drove through one of the bike trail gates and onto the path, police said. He displayed “objective signs of intoxication.”

Police said Moreno-Rodriguez was arrested for felony DUI and hit-and-run charges. He was booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail.