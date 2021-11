SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The coroner’s office identified one of the three homeless men who died Friday in Sacramento County.

He was identified as 51-year-old Harl Carr, who died at UC Davis Medical Center.

The other two men have not been identified, but one of them, a 64-year-old, died at Cesar Chavez Park. The other man, 57, died at Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

How they died is not yet known.

