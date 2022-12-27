(KTXL) — Officials from the California Highway Patrol have identified the man who died due to the head-on crash that occurred on Christmas night.

According to CHP, Hailey Foster, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang on South George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, when she approached a Ford Explorer that was traveling in the opposite direction just after 10 p.m. on Christmas day.

The CHP’s collision report says said that the two vehicles crashed head-on when the driver of the Explorer let the SUV cross into the opposite lane.

Officials identified the driver of the Ford Explorer as Jack Alan Means Jr., 44, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said officers had to return during the day to investigate because of the dense fog that night. According to the CHP, detectives found evidence and witnesses that led them to believe Means is at fault for the crash.

Foster was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.