Officials identify man shot, killed by Sacramento officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento officials confirmed Thursday the identity of the man who was shot and killed by a Sacramento police officer on Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday night.

Fifty-year-old Albert Wheeler was wanted on suspicion of shooting at officers and threatening to shoot himself back in August.

The shooting of Wheeler happened next to the Northgate Liquor and Food and Mobil gas station off Wisconsin Avenue and Northgate Boulevard.

However, before that, police had been searching for him for the past month.

On Aug. 4, Sacramento police say Wheeler was threatening to kill himself using a gun on Riviera Drive in North Sacramento.

When police arrived, they say he drove off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the surrounding neighborhood.

During the chase, police say a sergeant went to Wheeler’s house to speak to his family, who had called 911. The department says Wheeler then returned to that house and fired his gun at the sergeant and his patrol vehicle.

No officers were wounded.

Eventually, Wheeler got away.

But Tuesday night, detectives tracked him down to a home on Wisconsin Avenue.

The department says its crisis negotiation team was able to successfully evacuate everyone else from the home. They say some time later, Wheeler ran out of the house.

A police helicopter spotted him, letting officers on the ground know he was jumping a fence, according to the department.

As Wheeler landed on the other side of the fence near the gas station, the department says a nearby officer spotted him and saw he had a gun.

What happened next was captured on a witness’ video.

The officer shot and killed Wheeler, according to police, but it’s unclear if Wheeler pointed his gun at the officer or not.