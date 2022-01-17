Officials identify woman killed in midtown Sacramento parking garage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of a woman who was killed Jan. 5 in a parking garage.

Kimberly Sosa, 41, was found with at least one gunshot wound in a midtown Sacramento parking garage on K Street, across from Sutter Medical Center.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers interviewed people as they left the parking garage that night.

“Just right now, when I pulled out, you see all these officers out here, and they said I can’t leave until I give all my information,” said nurse Earl Seneras, who was in the middle of surgery when the hospital learned of the shooting. “What a way to start the year.”

Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said a man suspected of killing Sosa was found dead in a Butte County home.

Detectives said they identified Robert Miller, 41, as the shooting suspect and were able to obtain an arrest warrant, as well as a search warrant for a home on Via Laton in South Oroville.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, detectives and a SWAT team with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office went to the home and set up a perimeter.

By around 11:30 a.m., Miller was found dead in the house. Officials believe he shot himself.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible motive behind Sosa’s killing.