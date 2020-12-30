Officials investigating apartment fire on Little Oak Lane, near American River College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — About a dozen people were displaced Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex across the street from American River College, Metro Fire said.

Firefighters got the call around 2:40 a.m.

Fire crews said the flames broke out in a downstairs apartment at The Madison on Little Oak Lane.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, but nearby apartments have smoke damage.

Officials at the scene said smoke detectors helped everyone get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.