Officials investigating deadly crash along I-80, West El Camino Avenue onramp

The Latest – Tuesday, Jan. 18

7:55 a.m.

The West El Camino Avenue onramp has reopened.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80’s West El Camino Avenue onramp in Sacramento.

The westbound I-80 entrance, which is just west of El Centro Road, is closed to traffic.

California Highway Patrol units and other emergency crews are investigating along the onramp and down the embankment.

Caltrans officials suggest commuters use the northbound West El Camino loop onramp to enter I-80.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.