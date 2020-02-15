Officials arrest attempted murder suspect in Modesto

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mariposa County officials said Friday that they were searching for an attempted murder suspect who has ties to the Modesto area. On Saturday, the man was arrested in a Modesto Walmart parking lot on McHenry Avenue.

Jeron Roberts is suspected of shooting someone during a fight in the Greeley Hill area Friday afternoon, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said after the fight the 41-year-old parolee drove away from the scene in a 2000 dark blue Jeep Cherokee.

The victim was flown to an area hospital.

Although they didn’t know Roberts’ location, officials believed he was heading to Modesto because he has family there.