Officials looking into possible love triangle as suspects in Carmel woman’s murder appear in court

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Two suspects accused in a murder that spanned multiple Northern California counties appeared in a Fairfield courtroom Tuesday.

Suspects Jessica and Marco Quintanilla did not enter pleas in the death of Leilani Beauchamp, a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Officials say Jessica Quintanilla is the alleged killer.

Marco Quintanilla, Jessica Quintanilla’s brother, faces charges of accessory to murder and a parole violation.

The investigation into Beauchamp’s death is still ongoing, but officials are looking into the possibilities of a love triangle.

Beauchamp was reported missing Saturday night after leaving a party in Sacramento earlier in the day with two men police identified as active duty Air Force members. The men’s names have not been reported.

Police said they searched a home along Cascade Lane in Fairfield where they said the 19-year-old was killed. A neighbor later told FOX40 that investigators spent hours going through an upstairs bedroom at that home.

Beauchamp’s body was reportedly found Sunday in Salinas in Monterey County.

How she was killed has not been reported.

Juan Parra-Peralta, an airman out of Travis Air Force Base and a renter at the home where Beauchamp was killed, was also arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. However, he may not end up facing charges in the case.

The Solano County chief deputy district attorney said Parra-Peralta may be considered more of a witness than a suspect.

Beauchamp’s family issued a statement Monday night after news of her death was made public.

Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends. Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani. Violet, Onyx & Family