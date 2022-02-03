Officials: Bus shooting suspect acted ‘paranoid’ before killing woman, wounding 4 others

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials confirmed a woman died and four others were injured, including an 11-year-old girl and a pregnant woman, when a man opened fire Wednesday night inside a Greyhound bus in Oroville.

During a press briefing Thursday morning, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the suspect, 21-year-old Asaahdi Coleman, was in custody at the Butte County Jail.

Oroville police said they began to get 911 calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam and Feather River boulevards.

Officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office found five people with gunshot wounds on the bus parked outside of an ampm convenience store, Honea confirmed.

A 43-year-old woman died at the scene. Honea said her identity will be released once they’ve made proper notifications to her family.

Honea said an 11-year-old girl is “stable” after being hospitalized and treated. A 25-year-old pregnant woman sustained gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition. A 32-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, remains in critical condition after surgery. A 38-year-old man sustained minor injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea continued.

At Thursday’s briefing, Sheriff Honea, Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey and Oroville Police Chief Bill LaGrone went through the series of events that led up to and followed the shooting.

In Redding, Coleman was by himself when he allegedly boarded the bus headed to Los Angeles. The district attorney said the 21-year-old has lived a “transient” lifestyle and now lives in Sacramento.

Asaahdi Coleman in a photo presented by officials during a Thursday morning press briefing.

When the bus made a stop in Chico, Honea said the suspect received a phone call that “agitated” him. Officials said Coleman exhibited “paranoid behavior,” with witnesses reporting that he allegedly thought one of the passengers was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Local officials said the bus was carrying over two dozen passengers and the driver when it pulled up to the stop at the Oroville ampm. That’s when Coleman allegedly began firing toward the front of the bus, with bullets piercing seats and the bus’s windshield. Investigators said a dozen 9 mm casings were later found at the scene.

Sheriff Honea said Coleman ran from the area and went south to a nearby Walmart on Cal Oak Road. Once inside, witnesses described him as “acting bizarrely” as he got into a verbal altercation with a female, and then a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

The county sheriff said deputies found Coleman near the front of the store without any clothes on and took him into custody without incident.

“It appears as though this violence was brought to our community. It doesn’t appear to be any members of our community,” Sheriff Honea told reporters Wednesday night. “That doesn’t make it any better, but certainly, I hope my community can rest easy knowing that we are working an investigation, that the suspect is in custody, that they’re not in danger.”

Officials later found a 9 mm handgun, which Honea said the shooter dropped as he ran from the shooting scene.

Coleman was described by DA Ramsey as having prior “brushes with the law.” He had a warrant for his arrest out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Friday, Ramsey reported.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story.