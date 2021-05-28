Officials out along Sacramento River to ensure a safe Memorial Day weekend

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies that will be out in full force along the Sacramento River this Memorial Day weekend.

It is poised to be a momentous weekend for those who love to swim and those who love to cruise, but Yolo County Marine Patrol Unit Sgt. Juan Ceja said he has already spotted a few violations.

“We’ve seen an influx in new boaters out on our waterways, so we do expect it to be a heavy weekend, especially with Memorial weekend,” Ceja said. “There’s also an event, a flotilla, planned for Saturday.”

Ceja and several other patrol units, including the Sacramento Fire Department, will be making sure proper safety vest protocols are being followed.

“We want to remind everyone on jet skis that they need to be wearing a life vest. Anyone under 13 years old on a vessel also needs to be wearing a life vest,” Ceja said.

“One of the big things that we do see is boaters within 200 feet of a beach. A wake can cause someone to go under the water, so we want to avoid that,” he continued.

Officials warn that wakes can easily overtake kids who are swimming.

Ceja’s goal is not to cramp anyone’s fun-filled weekend, but he wants to make sure no tragedies happen this Memorial Day.

“We absolutely want to make sure everyone is safe, that’s what we’re here for,” Ceja said.

Ceja added Yolo County will have four patrol units and two jet skis on the water looking for other things like boating under the influence, overcrowding on boats and littering.

Sacramento County’s Department of Regional Parks released tips on how to stay safe and healthy while enjoying the waterways. Click or tap here for more information.