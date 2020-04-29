Officials, parents express reservations about maintaining social distancing in California schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of stage two in a four-phase plan to reopen the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom says California schools may have to reopen earlier than they normally do.

Mother and former teacher Jenni Garverick has some reservations about California possibly reopening schools as early as July. Her primary concern has to do with students being able to abide by the social distancing guidelines while on school grounds.

“Especially little kids, they don’t want to be that far apart naturally. They like to go together,” Garverick told FOX40.

Garverick’s 17-year-old daughter, Lillian, said even at her high school, separation from her classmates does not seem realistic.

“You wouldn’t be able to eat lunch with your friends or hang out with them during break or even be, like, in groups in classes working together. That wouldn’t be possible,” Lillian said.

Gov. Newsom said the possible moved-up summer start would help combat what he calls “learning loss” with students currently out of classrooms and campuses closed.

But changing start dates might not be in the cards for everyone.

In a statement sent to FOX40, the spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District said:

The Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education has not taken action to change the start of the 2020-21 school year for the Elk Grove Unified School District. All of the District’s Year-Round schools are scheduled to begin on July 16, 2020 and Traditional and Modified Traditional schools are scheduled to begin on August 13, 2020. Xanthi Pinkerton, Elk Grove Unified School District Spokesperson

Questions about the governor’s proposal are also being raised by California’s top educator.

While saying there could be positives with an earlier start, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also questioned the impacts of attempting social distancing. Thurmond expressed his thoughts in a statement that reads in part:

We also must consider the fiscal implications. Social distancing in schools may require smaller class sizes, but schools are going to need additional resources to make it happen — including the possibility of hiring more teachers. Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

As for what Thurmond believes are the positives in an earlier start, he said moving up the start date could help address equity issues for the state’s more vulnerable students.