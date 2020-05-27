Officials remind neighbors to check on the elderly during triple-digit temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With triple-digit temperatures moving into the region, health officials say it’s important to check in on those most susceptible to heat — especially senior citizens.

“Think about the old and elderly who may not have anybody else watching them or taking care of them, especially if they live alone,” Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal said.

But that’s not so easy during this time of social isolation, as the elderly are especially susceptible to COVID-19.

Vestal said even if you don’t have their phone number or email, you can still check in while keeping your distance.

“You know, go ahead and knock on their door and if they answer, just step back, talk to them through the door, remind them to take care of themselves,” he said.

Vestal said even if they’re not leaving the house, the heat can still cause problems for the elderly.

“Make sure that they’re eating. A lot of times, people won’t eat in weather like this. And it’s still very important for people, especially if they’re compromised and those who may have other medical problems, to take their medications,” Vestal said. “A lot of times, people will try and save money by not running their air conditioners and that can be dangerous in this type of weather.”

That’s why it’s important to see if the temperature inside their home is OK and if they can’t afford to run their air conditioner during the day, there’s always a cool place for them to go to.

“The local jurisdictions are opening up some cooling centers with social distancing in place to make sure that anybody that doesn’t have access to air conditioning and cooler locations can, in fact, still be safe,” Vestal said.

Triple-digit temperatures in the Greater Sacramento area are expected to last through Thursday.