Officials respond to fatal overturned big rig crash near I-5, Del Paso Road in Natomas

The Latest – Thursday, Dec. 16

10:45 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol told FOX40 someone died in the crash, and the Sacramento Police Department will handle the investigation.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are responding to an overturned big rig near northbound Interstate 5 and Del Paso Road.

More than a dozen Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement officials were at the crash scene Thursday morning.

Sacramento police warned drivers of potential traffic issues in a tweet.

“Traffic is impacted in the area, please use alternate routes if possible,” police tweeted. “This thread will be updated when more information is available.”

At least two tow trucks have been called to the scene.

There is a report of an overturned big rig in the area of I-5 and Del Paso Rd. Traffic is impacted in the area, please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when more information is available. pic.twitter.com/VolbtZFHZC — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 16, 2021

FOX40 hasn’t confirmed what kind of cargo the big rig was hauling, but big blue barrels were lying in the grassy embankment area near the truck.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway or if they were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story check back for updates.