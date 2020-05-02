Officials search for missing pregnant Modesto woman

Allison Richlin in an undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are looking for a pregnant Modesto woman who was last seen getting into a car in Merced County.

Allison Richlin was last seen Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 165 and River Road in the community of Stevinson, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the 26-year-old, who is four months pregnant, was picked up by a woman in a small, light-colored sedan that had a red trunk. That car was last seen heading south on Highway 165 toward Highway 140.

Richlin’s family says she normally keeps in regular contact with them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say she is often with friend Jeremy Dale Williford, a 41-year-old Manteca resident.

Richlin is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Souza Industries shirt and black leggings.

If you know Richlin’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Victoria Bonilla at 209-385-7445.