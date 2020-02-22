Officials searching for person of interest in Rancho Cordova homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest who may be connected to a Rancho Cordova homicide.

Deputies say Kara Delozier was found dead Wednesday morning in a car fire.

Around 5 a.m. on July 24, 2019, Rancho Cordova police went to El Manto Drive near the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail to assist the fire department. Firefighters were extinguishing a car fire when they discovered a woman in the car, according to deputies.

Deputies identified the woman as 37-year-old Kara Dozier.

Police believe a man who walked past the EZ Clean Car Wash on McGregor Drive around 3:55 a.m. on the same day may have been involved. He also walked by Coloma Gas & Food on Coloma Road.

Detectives believe he may live on Coloma Road or in the area. If you have seen him call deputies at 916-874-5115.