Officials strongly urge social distancing ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The start of the long Memorial Day weekend offered a warm welcome for those who are tired of being housebound on Friday, but county parks officials say extra ranger patrols will be out to remind people that social distancing is still the rule.

“There’s going to be a lot of people out in the park, so it’s important that you stay 6 feet away from people outside of your household,” Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesman Kevin Casapis said.

Rafters will be out in force but strangers on board are not allowed.

“If you do want to go rafting or floating down the river, you can, but you can just only do it with members of your own household,” Casapis said.

Despite loosened restrictions, many outdoor enthusiasts said they’ll stay closer to home this weekend.

“I want to go out of town but no, I’m going to stay in. I also have a little one so I have to look out for his health and my health,” walker Alina Duran said.

And that’s fine with rural counties that normally see out of area recreationalists.

The South Yuba River Citizens League works with law enforcement and fire agencies in and around Nevada County. They said to stay away during the traditional opening of the water season.

“We are having snowmelt with this warmer weather, so the water is swiftly and it creates dangerous conditions,” SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth said.

And with trails being the only access to the water, there are virus infection concerns.

“The trails are narrow and they don’t really accommodate large groups of people,” Booth said.

Lake Tahoe is also still locked down to visitors. Even those who own vacation homes there are asked to think twice if they don’t have essential business.

“If you have to make repairs, something of that nature, for an essential purpose,” El Dorado County spokeswoman Carla Hass said. “If you’re going to go for the weekend, we’re suggesting that you not do that.”

Despite loosened restrictions for businesses and many recreational activities, most county officials are saying it’s best to stay within your own county for now if you want to take part in any outdore activities.