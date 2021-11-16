Officials: Suspect involved in NorCal crime ring stole $33K in Target merchandise

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County investigators said a Sacramento man was arrested Sunday for his alleged involvement in a crime ring that targets Northern California Target stores.

Surveillance cameras at an Auburn Target store picked up 30-year-old Dylan Norman Lovitt around 6:45 p.m. in a baby formula aisle with an empty box, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. He allegedly filled the box with formula and left the store with the stolen merchandise.

As he got into his SUV, a Placer County sergeant tried to stop him, but he drove off.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies followed Lovitt as he drove down westbound Interstate 80. During the chase, he ran stop signs and red lights, as well as traveled down the middle of the roadway.

Law enforcement used spikes trips to stop Lovitt’s SUV at Penryn Road, and the sheriff’s office said he bolted from the vehicle. He was quickly taken into custody.

Inside his SUV, Placer County officials said they found $850 worth of Enfamil baby formula containers.

Investigators said Lovitt, who is a transient, was responsible for taking more than $33,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores in the region while part of the organized crime ring.

He has since been booked into the Auburn Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, failure to yield to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.