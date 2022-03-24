STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton city officials, community organizers and police went door-to-door in a neighborhood recently affected by gun violence.

On Tuesday, a man allegedly forced his way into a home where children were inside before opening fire and ultimately killing the children’s uncle and wounding their grandmother.

“To me, he definitely left a hero,” said Jefferson Stricklen, a family friend of the victim.

The children’s uncle was identified as 32-year-old Tyrone Deloney. He died protecting his family during the home invasion.

“It’s an honorable sacrifice. I mean what more can you ask of a person, lays their life down to protect your family. The utmost respect and honor to him, to his name. It’s definitely something he’ll be remembered and cherished by,” Stricklen said.

Tyrone Deloney died on Tuesday while trying to protect his family.

Police arrested Federick Wesley on suspicion of murder and other charges. There were four people inside the home at the time, including an 18-year-old woman and three children.

Investigators said Wesley pistol-whipped a 9-year-old girl and then shot Deloney and the kid’s grandmother when they rushed to help.

“He was a good dude. He never did nobody wrong. Everybody always had positive things to say about him,” Stricklen said. “Very family-oriented. Lovely guy.”

The grandmother remains hospitalized in critical condition.

In response to the latest tragedy, as well as the surge of homicides in the city this year, the Stockton Police Department’s Neighborhood Impact Team and others canvassed the neighborhood.

Families were given free food, games and resources to bring positivity to the community.

“I hope it shows that we have one singular voice and that everyone wants the same thing, which is a reduction in crime in our city,” said Interim Police Chief James Chraska.

Police said the Neighborhood Impact Team responds to every community where a homicide occurs.

“The crux of it and why we’ve done it for so long, it’s to let people know that after the crime scene tape goes down, that the police aren’t gone. That we’re still here; that we’re still available. We’re still a resource, and we want to help support,” Chraska said.

There have been 16 homicides in 2022 compared to seven at the same time last year.

“I believe that if you’re going to really make change it has to be consistent. It has to be before we’re suffering,” Stricklen said.

While Stricklen said the response on Thursday was welcome, he said police and city officials need to be more proactive.

“If we’re going to get our community back it’s to build a structure where people see you when it’s not bad … Get to know the family, get to know the kids without it being a trauma-related incident,” Stricklen said.

Although there was an arrest made in the case there are still several homicides that are unsolved in the city. Officials said they need the community to speak up in order to solve them.