Officials warn of cold waterways, high temperatures this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a beautiful day for Travis Arp to cast his reel along the Sacramento River, but he wouldn’t dare go to Tiscornia Beach the next couple of days to look for fish.

With temperatures rising in mid-April, Tiscornia, also the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers, is expected to see big crowds Saturday and Sunday.

And although the beach might be welcoming, the water might not be as safe.

“The American River this time of year is very cold,” said Chris Vestal, spokesman for the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The warning is that the American River will be about 30 degrees colder than the beach, which could lead to safety issues.

“Because that water is 60 degrees, it’s snow melt. It’s coming straight from the Sierra, into Folsom and then all the way down to Sacramento,” Vestal said.

The cold water is not the only threat around this time of year. The other danger is a little higher up.

While temperatures will be much greater in the coming months, people will not be used to the heat this weekend.

“Heat exposure is a real thing, so wear sunscreen, wear long sleeves and hats because it will tire you out much faster. Even though it’s only about 90 degrees, the effect of that when we are not acclimated is very big,” Vestal said.

The main message is to have fun but be safe.

Along with asking people to wear a life vest while in the water, Sac Metro Fire says it will also have two boats out in case of an emergency situation.