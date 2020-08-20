Officials warn to stay indoors as Northern California fires cause poor air quality

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The recent fires directly to the east of Sacramento in Vacaville and Napa are impacting air pollution in the region.

Air Quality Index maps showed an ‘unhealthy’ red region centered around the Vacaville area Wednesday morning. But as the day progressed, the hazardous air began encroaching into Sacramento and Elk Grove.

“We have an on-shore flow right now which we think it’s going to continue and it’s bringing that smoke straight into our area,” said Jamie Arno, with Sac Metro Air Quality Management District.

An air quality map isn’t needed to bring awareness to dangerous air. If you can see it and smell it, take precautions such as refraining from outdoor activities and staying inside.

“Children and the elderly stay indoors and also anybody with prior respiratory issues,” said Eric Guerra, Chair of the Sac Metro Air Quality Management, “to also make sure we acknowledge to keep them indoors.”

The smoke alerts were started after the Camp Fire created a health emergency.

An unexpected helper this time around is the recent heat wave that has already reduced outdoor activity. And while most people are also wearing masks, most of the masks won’t be effective for smoke pollution.

“The masks we are all wearing for COVID are probably not going to be providing a lot of protection from some of these particles coming from the wildfires,” said SAQMD Executive Director Alberto Ayala.

In the past during big fire events, local school districts have been notified about revamping recess schedules and adjusting physical education and sports activities, but that’s not the case this time around.

For updated information on air quality, visit SAQMD’s website.