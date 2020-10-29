Old Sacramento business still in the Halloween spirit

OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Similiar to the rest of the city, Old Sacramento has been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some businesses have gone under as tourism in the area drops, but at least one business that typically thrives in the days leading up to Halloween is still pulling in customers: Evangeline’s Costume Mansion.

Halloween may not be canceled this year, even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation.

“Tomorrow is my mom’s birthday, so we’re doing a little game night at her house, just the family,” said customer Jenny Merrill. “And then the next night, we’re doing a little get-together at a friend’s house, small get-together.”

Merrill went to Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento Thursday to be able to dress up for Halloween, and she wasn’t not the only one.

“We have it all. It’s going quick, though,” said Rachel Immel, store manager of Evangeline’s. “So, I wouldn’t wait.”

Immel said that with COVID, they were expecting things to be much slower than they are.

“Definitely not as busy. We’re, what, three days out now,” she reported. “Normally, we would be wall-to-wall here, but we do have quite a bit of customers shopping today still.”

But it’s not the customers you might normally expect.

“I don’t see any little kids; these are all grown-ups up here,” Immel said. “I think the grown-ups are definitely looking for an excuse to party.”

Evangeline’s is requiring masks and has put out more hand sanitizer and 6-feet line markers, as well as limiting the number of customers allowed in.

And during this pandemic, one costume is more popular than the others: a plague doctor.

Because many of the Christmas events will be canceled this year, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership just put in a Ferris wheel this weekend, which will allow families to ride it while remaining socially distanced.