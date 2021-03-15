Old Sacramento businesses look forward to St. Patrick’s Day visitors

OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Local businesses are trying to get people to come out for St. Patrick’s Day now that Sacramento County is expected to enter the red tier during the holiday week.

Delta Pick Mello, CEO of the Sacramento History Alliance, told FOX40 the newest exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum was set to open just days after the COVID-19 shutdown took place in March 2020.

“So, this exhibit is here waiting for people to see it,” Mello said, referring to the California in Print exhibit.

Nearly a year later almost to the day, the museum may be able to allow visitors inside soon.

“We’ve been waiting and we’re ready to go,” Mello said Monday. “So, if we get word tomorrow, we will be open on Friday.”

Mello is also the chair of the Sacramento Association of Museums and said not all museums in the area will be opened as quickly.

“I think some industries could move a little bit faster, but with museums, we need to have everything ready,” Mello said.

Besides a few weeks in October 2020, Mello said most museums in the area have had no revenue for a year and the support is badly needed.

“We’re hoping that people will recognize that the Sacramento area museums are in need of help and the best way to help them is through a membership or a donation,” Mello said.

The potential shift to the red tier also comes at a great time for Old Sacramento’s bars and restaurants, which are hoping to see a boom from St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s a different March than it was last year, that’s for sure,” said Emilie Cameron, the district affairs and development director for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Over the weekend, her organization launched two St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunts through downtown and Old Sacramento, one for adults and one for kids.

“You’ll download an app from our website. And lots of clues, trivia questions, selfie opportunities,” Cameron explained.

The organization is extending that event to run through the upcoming weekend, hoping people are searching for a safe way to celebrate the holiday.

“And the idea is to get out, celebrate our businesses. Shop local, eat local, but also remember some of those stops that you haven’t been to in a year,” Cameron said. “You know, the foot traffic, the office tenants, it hasn’t been what it was a year ago. But we’re coming back, and I think there’s a real sense of optimism now.”

