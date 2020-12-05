Old Sacramento region prepares for stay-at-home orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stay-at-home order has not been issued for the Greater Sacramento region just yet, but experts say it is probably going to happen within the next couple of days and many counties have been preparing for it.

If the Greater Sacramento region is assigned the Regional Stay Home Order, Sacramento County would update its health order within 48 hours to correspond with the state’s order.

All 13 counties in the region are currently communicating through an established network of county and local health officers and public health departments. FOX40 has been told since the pandemic began, those groups have already been communicating regularly.

While many Bay Area counties — including San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Marin and the city of Berkeley — are choosing to go into stay-at-home order ahead of state requirements, so far no counties in the Greater Sacramento region are considering making that move yet.

People FOX40 spoke with in Old Sacramento had mixed feelings about the potential orders happening there.

“What do you want to do, do you want to live or do you want to die? That’s what it comes down to,” said one person.

“The business owners, they’re all following the rules. So I just feel like it isn’t necessary, and it’s really doing more damage than helping us at this point,” another told FOX40.

Right now, the latest numbers from the Greater Sacramento region are about 22.2%% ICU capacity. The region has to get to 15% capacity before that stay-at-home order can take effect.