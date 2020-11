OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many holiday traditions have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic but the Old Sacramento Waterfront Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony was not one of them.

The reimagined Waterfront celebration was streamed live on social media so everyone could safely enjoy the 60-foot-tall white fir light up for the first time.

The tree has been decorated with 24,000 lights, 550 icicles and 400 strobes.