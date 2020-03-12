Old Sacramento Waterfront St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festivities planned for Saturday, March 14 have been canceled by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

This announcement comes in response to state officials releasing new guidance regarding the handling of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced late Wednesday night that all gatherings across the state of California with more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the California governor said the updated policy issued by state public health officials will be in place through at least the end of March.

Many bars and restaurants will remain open at the Old Sacramento Waterfront should people still want to celebrate the holiday.

This is a developing story.