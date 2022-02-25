OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — An Olivehurst teenager allegedly shot and critically wounded his younger brother Thursday.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said a 14-year-old boy was shot around 4:20 p.m. on McGowan Parkway near the intersection of Fleming Avenue.

An ambulance took him to the hospital before he was flown to a medical center in Sacramento where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

That night, the sheriff’s office said it took the boy’s 15-year-old brother into custody. Investigators said they believe the teenager allegedly shot his brother, with the intention of trying to shoot at other minors who ran from the area.

Detectives have since been able to contact those minors, the sheriff’s office reported.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.