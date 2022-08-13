OLIVERHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oliverhurst man was arrested on August 1 for raping and sexual assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kevin Vang, 18, of Oliverhurst promised to buy the Marysville girl a vape pen.

The girl snuck out of her home and went with Vang to a park in Linda where Vang raped and sexually assaulted the girl during the hours that the two were in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that Vang then dropped the girl off near her residence.

Further investigation by the sheriff’s office, including an interview with Vang, revealed that this may not have been the first time Vang committed sexual acts with a minor using the guise of buying them vape pens, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Vang is currently in the Yuba County Jail facing charges for rape and multiple counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor, with a $200,000.00 dollar bail.